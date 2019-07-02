For Pete's Sake
Twitter buzzed as Alex Morgan trolled England with goal celebration at World Cup
Morgan: Outside pressure won’t ‘penetrate our bubble’ of team camaraderie
Did you know the Continental Congress voted for Independence on July 2, 1776?
That won’t change the fact that Americans will celebrate Independence Day on July 4, but it is noteworthy because the U.S. women’s national team played England in the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup on Tuesday, which is July 2.
Here’s another bit of history: the Boston tea party was on Dec. 16, 1773 and that’s noteworthy because of something U.S. star Alex Morgan did after scoring a goal during the game against England.
Morgan mimicked drinking tea, a clear troll of the opponents:
Twitter lit up after the celebration:
