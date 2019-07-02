Here are highlights from the United States’ 2-1 win over England at the World Cup

That’s six down and one to go for the United States women’s national soccer team.

The U.S. downed England 2-1 on Tuesday in the semifinals of the World Cup in Lyon, France, and they are just one victory from making it two straight World Cup titles.

Megan Rapinoe didn’t start for the United States, but it mattered little. The Americans scored in the 10th minute and never looked back.

The United States put the pressure on England early, including this beautiful play by Rose Lavelle:

Christen Press’s header in the 10th minute opened the scoring:

Ellen White drew England even with a nice goal on its first shot in the 19th minute:

But Alex Morgan restored the lead in the 31st minute and trolled the opponent with a tea-drinking celebration:

VAR got it right when it ruled White as being offside on what would have been an equalizer:

U.S. goalie Alyssa Naeher made a huge stop on a penalty kick that was awarded after a VAR review:

The United States will face the winner of Wednesday’s Sweden-Netherlands game in Sunday’s championship game. Kickoff is Sunday at 10 a.m. and will be broadcast on Ch. 4.