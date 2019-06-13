Royals fans blast ESPN as ‘technical difficulties’ keep early part of Omaha game off network

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield, left, speaks in front of Alex Gordon, during a news conference ahead of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 13, 2019. AP Photo

Consider this a twist on an old philosophical question: If the Royals play in the first Major League Baseball game in Nebraska and no one sees it, did it actually happen?

Like the tree in the forest would make a sound, the answer is yes. But fans in Kansas City missed out on most of the first hour of the game because of technical issues on ESPN.

Apparently there was a problem with the power, ESPN’s Karl Ravech tweeted.

That means no one outside of those at the game in Omaha saw the Royals rookie Nicky Lopez hit a home run.

People were not happy with ESPN and let the network know about it on social media.

That included Royals head groundskeeper Trevor Vance:

Cmon ESPN, let’s go! — Trevor Vance (@kcgrassman) June 14, 2019

Fox Sport Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg noted that fans missed Matthew Boyd’s balk that allowed Royals catcher Martin Maldonado to score, and a fan wasn’t pleased:

Other Royals fans sounded off as well. Here is a sample of what was said:

Well, we can all be rest assured these “technical difficulties” will be fixed just in time for the College World Series. @ESPN never wanted these also-rans polluting their network anyway. #Royals — Life of Brian (@kcspano) June 14, 2019

Been looking forward to watching tonight's Royals game on @espn. This is quite the bummer... — Ethan Bryan (@Ethan_Bryan) June 14, 2019

ESPN upon realizing that they were televising a game between the Royals and Tigers tonight pic.twitter.com/CR56ujhoY4 — Brandon H. (@BHIndepMO) June 14, 2019

And we missed Lopez’ 1st home run thanks to ESPN! @Royals — Tammy Henning (@tammy_henning) June 14, 2019

Aaaaaaaaand ESPN has had enough of broadcasting Royals games for the year, I guess. — Darin Watson (@Darin_Watson) June 14, 2019

I asked @espn to let me watch the Royals, and they gave me Zack Greinke. #MLBinOmaha — Brainey (@BraineyBaxter) June 14, 2019

So ESPN really didn't want to televise the Royals game, did they. They wanted to show the Red Sox, Yankees, and Mets. We want to see the Royals. Where is Fox Sports KC?! — Dennis Bunch (@brodenbunch) June 14, 2019