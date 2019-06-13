For Pete's Sake

Royals fans blast ESPN as ‘technical difficulties’ keep early part of Omaha game off network

Kansas City Royals’ Whit Merrifield, left, speaks in front of Alex Gordon, during a news conference ahead of a baseball game between the Detroit Tigers and the Kansas City Royals at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Neb., Thursday, June 13, 2019. Nati Harnik AP Photo

Consider this a twist on an old philosophical question: If the Royals play in the first Major League Baseball game in Nebraska and no one sees it, did it actually happen?

Like the tree in the forest would make a sound, the answer is yes. But fans in Kansas City missed out on most of the first hour of the game because of technical issues on ESPN.

Apparently there was a problem with the power, ESPN’s Karl Ravech tweeted.

That means no one outside of those at the game in Omaha saw the Royals rookie Nicky Lopez hit a home run.

People were not happy with ESPN and let the network know about it on social media.

That included Royals head groundskeeper Trevor Vance:

Fox Sport Kansas City’s Joel Goldberg noted that fans missed Matthew Boyd’s balk that allowed Royals catcher Martin Maldonado to score, and a fan wasn’t pleased:

Other Royals fans sounded off as well. Here is a sample of what was said:



