Alex Gordon not in starting lineup for Royals-Tigers game in Omaha
Royals manager Ned Yost on veteran KC outfielder Alex Gordon
The first surprise of the Royals’ trip to Omaha is the lineup.
Alex Gordon, a native of nearby Lincoln, Nebraska, is absent from the starting lineup Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.
The two teams are playing at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha as a precursor to the College World Series, which starts here Saturday.
Royals manager Ned Yost said he’s trying to stay away from using Gordon, who was hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s game and said he lost some strength in the spot in his back. It bothers him more when he throws than when he hits.
