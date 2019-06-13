Alex Gordon not in starting lineup for Royals-Tigers game in Omaha

Royals manager Ned Yost on veteran KC outfielder Alex Gordon Royals manager Ned Yost on veteran KC outfielder Alex Gordon from spring training in Surprise, Ariz. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Royals manager Ned Yost on veteran KC outfielder Alex Gordon from spring training in Surprise, Ariz.

The first surprise of the Royals’ trip to Omaha is the lineup.

Alex Gordon, a native of nearby Lincoln, Nebraska, is absent from the starting lineup Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.

The two teams are playing at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha as a precursor to the College World Series, which starts here Saturday.

Royals manager Ned Yost said he’s trying to stay away from using Gordon, who was hit by a pitch in Wednesday’s game and said he lost some strength in the spot in his back. It bothers him more when he throws than when he hits.