For Pete's Sake
Here’s a first look at how the stadium in Omaha looks for Royals’ game Thursday
Royals extend affiliation with Omaha through 2022
Omaha is all ready for its first Major League Baseball game.
The series finale between the Royals and Tigers will be Thursday night at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. It’s the Royals’ home game and is being held two days before the start of the College World Series.
First pitch is set for 7:08 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on ESPN. It should be a great day for baseball, with temperatures expected to reach the mid-70s in Omaha.
Although Omaha has been the Royals’ minor-league affiliate since 1969, the crowd may not be predominately rooting for Kansas City. Tigers fans will be at the game because Michigan is in the College World Series.
The groundskeepers have been busy preparing the stadium for the game and ESPN’s coverage. Here are some photos that have been shared on Twitter and show what viewers can expect when they tune in to watch the Royals:
Comments