For Pete's Sake
Stranded motorist in Oklahoma flashes ‘Horns Down’ at end of live TV shot
Multiple tornadoes spotted, cars stranded by water in Oklahoma
That’s enough rain for now, thanks.
Rain has raked the central part of the United States, and Kansas City is a soggy mess. In Oklahoma, part of Interstate 40 was closed because of flooding.
A reporter from Oklahoma City station KWTV-DT (News 9) talked with one man who had tried to ride the shoulder to his destination only to find his path blocked.
But he had a plan for the delay: eat pork rinds and take a nap.
At the end of his talk with the reporter, the man showed he was probably an Oklahoma fan by flashing “Horns Down,” which is used to mock Texas fans and their “Hook ‘em Horns” hand signal.
Twitter user Todd Lisenbee shared this video:
Oklahoma fans and others were proud of the man:
