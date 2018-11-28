‘Horns down’ gesture will result in an Oklahoma penalty in Big 12 title game

The Oklahoma Sooners got the heads-up: no “horns down” in Saturday’s Big 12 championship game.

Because the Sooners are playing Texas in the title game, coach Lincoln Riley asked the Big 12 for clarification about the “horns down” gesture that is a play off the Longhorns “horns up” celebration, newsok.com reported.

West Virginia was penalized for the “horns down” gesture during its 42-41 win at Texas earlier this month. Big 12 assistant commissioner for communications Bob Burda told ESPN after the game that the officials’ judgment is used to decided whether to throw a flag for taunting.

That led Riley to inquire with the Big 12 about Saturday’s game.

Lincoln Riley just said on the @rudysbbq Show that they heard back from the @Big12Conference and that they will be penalized for 'Horns Down' on Saturday if the #Sooners do it. — Josh Helmer (@JoshOn1400) November 28, 2018

No word on whether the Big 12 will legislate hand gestures going forward, but TCU and Texas Tech also have hand symbols.