‘Horns down’ trolling ramps up as Big 12 clarifies what would be penalized

The Big 12’s “horns down” ruling for Saturday’s conference championship game was met by fans with the same enthusiasm as someone seeing fruitcake at a Christmas party.
After Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said he was told that a player doing the “horns down” gesture would be penalized, the Big 12 added a caveat on Wednesday.
The Big 12 tweeted: “If in the judgement (sic) of the on-field officials, any action by game participants deemed an ‘Unsportsmanlike Act’ is subject to penalty in accordance with college football rules.”
Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told Ari Temkin of 105.3 FM in Dallas: “The last thing they want to do is impact the outcome of the game with an unjustified penalty.”
Since news broke about the Big 12’s stance on “horns down,” it’s been a hot topic. And there has been quite a bit of trolling the Big 12, Texas and the whole “horns down” talk.
The Lamar billboard company is now showing these around Oklahoma City:
Royals minor-league pitcher Jonathan Perrin, who attended Oklahoma State, tweeted: “Texas already ruined the Big 12 with Longhorn network. And now you can’t even throw a little horns down because it hurts their feelings. I think I speak for the masses when I say Texas Sucks.”
Here is a former Chiefs player who played at Oklahoma:
An Oklahoma fan suggested a new helmet for this weekend’s game:
Would Spider-man get in trouble?
A fan made a tribute video to the late great “horns down:”
Wait. Has “horns down” been in the Oklahoma logo all along?
