Oddsmakers: Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are both favorites to repeat in 2019

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the Chiefs first player to win the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award, and there’s a good chance he’ll be a repeat winner.

That’s according to FanDuel Sportsbook odds. Mahomes is given 6-1 odds to be the 2019 NFL MVP award winner. FanDuel listed odds for nine players, and they’re all quarterbacks. Colts star Andrew Luck is next (9-1), followed by the Patriots’ Tom Brady and Saints’ Drew Brees, who both have 10-1 odds.

The Packers’ Aaron Rodgers has 12-1 odds, while Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield is listed at 15-1. Philadelphia’s Carson Wentz has 16-1 odds, followed by the Chargers’ Philip Rivers (17-1) and Seahawks’ Russell Wilson (18-1).





Bookmakers also like the Chiefs’ chances of winning a fourth straight AFC West championship.

BetOnline.AG released its favorites to be NFL division champions in the coming season. Along with the Chiefs, the Browns, Patriots and Colts are picked to win their AFC divisions. In the NFC, the favorites are the Bears, Saints, Eagles and Rams.

Here’s the breakdown of the AFC West:

Chiefs -150

Chargers 7-4

Broncos 12-1

Raiders 16-1





The Chiefs also are among the favorites to make the Super Bowl out of the AFC. New England (4-1) has the best odds, with the Chiefs second (5-1) and the Browns and Chargers both at 7-1.

It remains to be seen what will happen with wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who remains suspended by the Chiefs after an audio recording between Tyreek Hill and fiancee Crystal Espinal was made public.