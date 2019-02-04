Jeff Allen smacked down Skip Bayless on Twitter after Patrick Mahomes won MVP award

It’s entirely possible that Skip Bayless doesn’t understand how the Associated Press voters choose the NFL’s Most Valuable Player.

That’s unlikely, of course. Bayless, who is on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed,” appears to enjoy being a contrarian. That was on display Saturday after Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes won the NFL’s Most Valuable Player award.

Shortly after the announcement, Bayless tweeted: “Patrick Mahomes, runaway NFL MVP, lost twice to Tom Brady this season. Brady threw for 182 yards in the 4th q vs KC at home and completed three straight 3rd-and-10s in overtime to keep Mahomes from even touching the football in KC two weeks ago.”

OK, then.

The MVP voting, which took place before the playoffs and was released Saturday:

Mahomes, 41 votes



New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, 9 votes





So, yeah, that was an odd thing for Bayless to tweet, and one of Mahomes’ teammates let him have it on Twitter.

Offensive lineman Jeff Allen simply tweeted: “Skip Shut up and enjoy the ride”

Skip Shut up and enjoy the ride https://t.co/gIFCH0DVjg — Jeff Allen (@JeffAllen71) February 3, 2019

Succinct.