Chiefs players didn’t like the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale

Game of Thrones - Season 8 (Official Trailer) The final season of Game of Thrones begins April 14 on HBO. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The final season of Game of Thrones begins April 14 on HBO.

“Breaking Bad,” “Newhart,” “MASH” and “Justified” are among the old television series getting love Monday because of how they ended.

Many fans of the HBO hit “Game of Thrones,” however, were lamenting the final episode of the hit show, which aired Sunday night.

Ending a TV series can be a tricky proposition, as fans of “Lost” and “Dexter” can attest.

In fact, one Chiefs player brought up the finale of “Lost,” while watching “Game of Thrones” on Sunday night. Linebacker Darron Lee was not happy:

This is almost worst than how they ended LOST. Awful. I’m upset — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) May 20, 2019

Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah wasn’t thrilled either, and Lee responded to that tweet:

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t seem impressed:

Nights watch.... — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 20, 2019

Chiefs guard Khalil McKenzie, Jr., lamented a missed opportunity for the show:

Mannnnn come on give us nothing on bran then make him king it was good other than that Jon belongs in the North — Kahlil McKenzie Jr. (@Kahlil_Mckenzie) May 20, 2019

Missed a chance to be the greatest tv series of all time bar nothing smh everything after Aegon killing Dany — Kahlil McKenzie Jr. (@Kahlil_Mckenzie) May 20, 2019

Offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz hopes author George R.R. Martin continues to write:

From the Old Gods to the Seven please please please GRRM finish the books. Please. https://t.co/T3zGSNyMph — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) May 20, 2019

Receiver DeMarcus Robinson was not pleased:

Really #GOT After 8 Years Of Being Invested, You Give Me This ??? — Demarcus Robinson (@Demarcus) May 20, 2019

I’m just mad about Jon Snow. All that hard work and they put him back with the wildlings like he belong there? He’s the real king by behavior and by blood!!!!! — Demarcus Robinson (@Demarcus) May 20, 2019

And finally, Lee responded to this tweet from Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs:

My whole point exactly! Why even reveal it on the show if it didn’t matter anyway? https://t.co/TW1WTF8LC1 — Darron Lee (@DLeeMG8) May 20, 2019

Chiefs players weren’t the only unhappy “Game of Thrones” fans. Royals pitcher Trevor Oaks was not happy:

Game of Thrones... great show, super entertaining! But come on...



What’s the point of the Night King?

What’s the point of Jon being Targaryen?

What’s the point of Bran being the 3 Eyed Raven?

What’s the point of the Lord of the Light? pic.twitter.com/6wjXctcSCI — Trevor Oaks (@trevoaks) May 20, 2019