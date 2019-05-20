For Pete's Sake
Chiefs players didn’t like the ‘Game of Thrones’ finale
“Breaking Bad,” “Newhart,” “MASH” and “Justified” are among the old television series getting love Monday because of how they ended.
Many fans of the HBO hit “Game of Thrones,” however, were lamenting the final episode of the hit show, which aired Sunday night.
Ending a TV series can be a tricky proposition, as fans of “Lost” and “Dexter” can attest.
In fact, one Chiefs player brought up the finale of “Lost,” while watching “Game of Thrones” on Sunday night. Linebacker Darron Lee was not happy:
Chiefs defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah wasn’t thrilled either, and Lee responded to that tweet:
Quarterback Patrick Mahomes didn’t seem impressed:
Chiefs guard Khalil McKenzie, Jr., lamented a missed opportunity for the show:
Offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz hopes author George R.R. Martin continues to write:
Receiver DeMarcus Robinson was not pleased:
And finally, Lee responded to this tweet from Lions cornerback Quandre Diggs:
Chiefs players weren’t the only unhappy “Game of Thrones” fans. Royals pitcher Trevor Oaks was not happy:
