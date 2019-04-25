Carolina Hurricanes roasted the Capitals by using Washington’s ‘Game of Thrones’ meme

Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour following double overtime win over the Washington Capitals: ‘This is special group and I’m really just glad to be a part of it’ Rod Brind'Amour addresses the media following the Hurricanes' double overtime win over the Washington Capitals Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rod Brind'Amour addresses the media following the Hurricanes' double overtime win over the Washington Capitals

The Stanley Cup playoffs have lived up to their billing.

The first round was completed on Wednesday night, and all four division winners have already been eliminated. Ditto for last year’s four conference finalists.

On Wednesday, the Carolina Hurricanes beat the defending Stanley Cup champion Capitals in double overtime. It was a big upset considering Washington had won the Metropolitan Division and Carolina finished fourth.

After taking a 2-0 series lead on the Hurricanes, the Capitals made a “Game of Thrones” meme featuring Thomas Wilson, who is, ah, not exactly the most popular player in the NHL.

Here is what the Capitals shared on Twitter on April 14:

The tweet didn’t age well.

After being vanquished by the Hurricanes, the Capitals found that tweet being used against them in “Game of Thrones” fashion by Carolina. It was savagely funny:

Bend the knee https://t.co/0Iq7Mtvz7B — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) April 25, 2019

The Capitals thought Carolina’s tweet was beneath them:

stay classy, carolina — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 25, 2019