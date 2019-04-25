For Pete's Sake

Kendall Fuller wants Chiefs fans to help him find best steakhouse in Kansas City

When Kansas City athletes ask fans for restaurant suggestions, it’s usually about barbecue joints.

But Chiefs cornerback Kendall Fuller enlisted the help of fans to locate KC’s best steakhouse. Fuller doesn’t often tweet, but he wrote that he had downloaded Twitter just to get an answer to that question.

Specifically, Fuller was looking for the best steak in Kansas City.

Fuller apparently likes J.Gilbert’s, which has a location in Overland Park. I’m not sure where Fuller lives, but he wanted to find a place that was closer to his house.

Here is what he tweeted:



Fans offered up a number of suggestions. Here are a few of the places that they suggested for Fuller:

A couple of people gave some Chiefs-specific responses:

