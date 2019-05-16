Rangers poke the bear with tweet about Texas barbecue being superior to Kansas City’s

How to build an Oklahoma Joe’s Burnt End Z-Man Joe Don Davidson of Oklahoma Joe's Bar-B-Cue in Broken Arrow, Okla., describes how to build a Burnt End Z-man, how it compares with Joe's of Kansas City's Z-man and barbecue bologna. (Video by Ardie A. Davis, special to The Star) Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Joe Don Davidson of Oklahoma Joe's Bar-B-Cue in Broken Arrow, Okla., describes how to build a Burnt End Z-man, how it compares with Joe's of Kansas City's Z-man and barbecue bologna. (Video by Ardie A. Davis, special to The Star)

It’s said that everything’s bigger in Texas, the second-largest state in the country, and that apparently goes for self-conceit.

The latest example could be found Wednesday night on Twitter when the Texas Rangers felt the need to proclaim their barbecue is superior to Kansas City’s.

That’s cute, right?

The Rangers are in town to play the Royals, and whoever is running the Twitter account really should take a trip to Joe’s Kansas City. Or Q39. Or Jack Stack. Or ... well, the list is pretty long.

This is what the Rangers tweeted:

The Royals responded:

Hey!



This is a tweet that we do not agree with! — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) May 16, 2019

That started people debating the merits of both type of barbecue, and most thought the Rangers had it wrong. That included some who are from Texas:

This KC-born, Texan for 23 years does not agree. KC all the way. — Curtis Ippolito (@Curtis9980) May 16, 2019

Slap’s BBQ in KC is amazing! We stopped there 2 years ago before a Royals/Rangers game. Slap’s was better than any BBQ I’ve had in Texas (born and raised in Texas - 33 years). — Lindsey (@btb62009) May 16, 2019

I’m from Texas and I can honestly say Gates BBQ in KC is the best I’ve ever had — (@SeaTownSuperfan) May 16, 2019

Lived in KS live in TX. Sorry but it’s true ‍♂️ — Sonny Dack (@According2Dack) May 16, 2019

Yea that’s a big NO! — Lynn mayabb (@LynnPV) May 16, 2019

This is actually too close to call. But I still think this is genius. — scott danbom (@sponca) May 16, 2019

I make an exception to burnt ends — Robert (@outlaw2097) May 16, 2019