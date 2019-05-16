For Pete's Sake
Rangers poke the bear with tweet about Texas barbecue being superior to Kansas City’s
It’s said that everything’s bigger in Texas, the second-largest state in the country, and that apparently goes for self-conceit.
The latest example could be found Wednesday night on Twitter when the Texas Rangers felt the need to proclaim their barbecue is superior to Kansas City’s.
That’s cute, right?
The Rangers are in town to play the Royals, and whoever is running the Twitter account really should take a trip to Joe’s Kansas City. Or Q39. Or Jack Stack. Or ... well, the list is pretty long.
This is what the Rangers tweeted:
The Royals responded:
That started people debating the merits of both type of barbecue, and most thought the Rangers had it wrong. That included some who are from Texas:
