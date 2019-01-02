For Pete's Sake

Chiefs lineman opens up about Patrick Mahomes, BBQ, life in KC and more in Twitter Q&A

By Pete Grathoff

January 02, 2019 09:55 AM

Chiefs Mitchell Schwartz on the importance of right tackles

Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz had some questions to answer on New Year’s Day.

Well, he didn’t have to answer them. Schwartz chose to hold a Twitter Q&A with Chiefs fans, and it was entertaining and went on for hours.

Schwartz answered questions about cooking, his teammates, what it’s like to be an offensive lineman and much, much more. You can read the entire Q&A on his Twitter feed).

Here are some of the highlights:

Schwartz was asked which opposing stadium is the toughest to play:

He has an unusual nickname for quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

A fan asked Schwartz what he thought of living in Kansas City after coming to the Chiefs from Cleveland in 2016:

Schwartz talked about why footwork is important for an offensive lineman:

What’s the biggest transition from college to the NFL? Here is what Schwartz had to say:

Schwartz also weighed in on the NFL MVP debate between Mahomes and Brees:

Do offensive linemen apologize after giving up a sack?

An out-of-town fan asked what restaurant he should visit first in KC and Schwartz picked his favorite barbecue place:

 

Actor Eric Stonestreet asked about Schwartz’s pregame ritual:

 

Schwartz talked about what he wished fans knew about the offensive line:

 

Which Chiefs offensive lineman would make the best ... receiver?

 

Schwartz’s favorite moment was when Mahomes was introduced before the Chiefs’ first home game:

 

A fan asked if players are aware of a team’s history (which is certainly a topic for KC fans heading into the playoffs):

 

Schwartz was asked about staying mentally fresh during the season:

 

He is excited about the NFL playoffs:

 

Schwartz talked about facing Denver star Von Miller:

 

A fan asked what it’s like to have Mahomes as his quarterback:

 

And, yes, Mahomes got gifts for the offensive line:

 

Schwartz also dished on his favorite steakhouse in KC:

 

And his favorite Chinese restaurant:

 

Schwartz narrowed his choice for favorite movie down to two titles:

 

