Chiefs lineman opens up about Patrick Mahomes, BBQ, life in KC and more in Twitter Q&A

Chiefs offensive lineman Mitchell Schwartz had some questions to answer on New Year’s Day.

Well, he didn’t have to answer them. Schwartz chose to hold a Twitter Q&A with Chiefs fans, and it was entertaining and went on for hours.

Schwartz answered questions about cooking, his teammates, what it’s like to be an offensive lineman and much, much more. You can read the entire Q&A on his Twitter feed).

Here are some of the highlights:

Schwartz was asked which opposing stadium is the toughest to play:

NFL: Denver, Seattle, NE, Minnesota’s old stadium was crazy loud. I’m sure I’m missing some.



College was Autzen Stadium https://t.co/qpkqPlBOCS — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

He has an unusual nickname for quarterback Patrick Mahomes:

A fan asked Schwartz what he thought of living in Kansas City after coming to the Chiefs from Cleveland in 2016:

Better than any expectations. We love the city and enjoy living here so much, it’s a great place to live! https://t.co/BqcfsMW2R6 — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

Schwartz talked about why footwork is important for an offensive lineman:

Footwork. There are plenty of people who care and try their hardest that just aren’t good enough because their fundamentals aren’t there. https://t.co/zH8bbsn08g — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

What’s the biggest transition from college to the NFL? Here is what Schwartz had to say:

You face like 2-4 NFL, starter caliber players in a year in college. Having your hands full with great players every single play is the biggest transition. https://t.co/WIGg7Klnyw — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

Schwartz also weighed in on the NFL MVP debate between Mahomes and Brees:

Brees had a pretty incredible year himself. Would love for Pat to win it but could see it going in either direction. 50/5000 as a 23 year old in his first season starting is going to be hard not to vote for! https://t.co/6S4XAZLBHe — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

Do offensive linemen apologize after giving up a sack?

Yes, of course. Need to be accountable when you do poorly https://t.co/CK28YZSKSE — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

An out-of-town fan asked what restaurant he should visit first in KC and Schwartz picked his favorite barbecue place:

Actor Eric Stonestreet asked about Schwartz’s pregame ritual:

Great question Eric. College involved much more nervousness. Now everything is relatively regimented. I like getting to the stadium early (~3:15 before kickoff) but I mostly hang out. The biggest difference is that I like to visualize, both before warmups and taking the field. https://t.co/NERISN4jbK — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

Schwartz talked about what he wished fans knew about the offensive line:

Probably how much communication there is, how many variables of a certain play can happen based on the defense, and all the adjustments we make. It’s way more extensive than “line up and block the guy across from you”. That ties in to how dependent we are on each other. https://t.co/FZAX2JFAWD — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

Which Chiefs offensive lineman would make the best ... receiver?

Either Cam or Wylie https://t.co/PNdfT3OuLi — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

Schwartz’s favorite moment was when Mahomes was introduced before the Chiefs’ first home game:

This year when Pat got introduced for the first time before the game was the coolest moment for me. We’d played the two road games in LA and Pitt and he killed it, and he hadn’t started a home game yet, so I knew it was going to be a special introduction. https://t.co/wAnk6tNne2 — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

A fan asked if players are aware of a team’s history (which is certainly a topic for KC fans heading into the playoffs):

Well for one I think it’s crazy to think that anything that’s happened years ago has an effect on the current group of players. And to answer the original question, it depends on the person. Some know a lot, some don’t know anything. You learn fast though, especially rivalries https://t.co/V7RFW5bi8a — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

Schwartz was asked about staying mentally fresh during the season:

Bye week and the mini bye after the Thurs game help to get you some real off time to escape. Mostly I just enjoy and love football so I don’t get too burnt out. But when I leave the facility I very rarely bring football home with me. Cooking also takes my mind off things. https://t.co/WeqcvTyYiJ — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

He is excited about the NFL playoffs:

Very excited for the playoffs, and yes I’ll be watching all the games this weekend. I love football in general so I tend to watch all the games that I can throughout the week.



Pro tip guys, get a 2nd TV so you can watch football and she can watch her shows on the other. https://t.co/MT6vDRHRIR — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

Schwartz talked about facing Denver star Von Miller:

This sounds dumb but not panicking. When you go against elite guys, you can’t be more worried about them than yourself. When OL take good, confident sets, and use their hands properly, they don’t get beat often. His speed makes you alter your pass set, and that gets you beat. https://t.co/IM12YEfWva — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

A fan asked what it’s like to have Mahomes as his quarterback:

He’s a stud, which we all know. What he’s done this year is absolutely incredible. Doesn’t really matter what situation we’re in, 3rd and forever, down 10, there’s always confidence that we will succeed. It’s been a blast. https://t.co/MAs2op3wpC — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

And, yes, Mahomes got gifts for the offensive line:

He hooked us up real well but I’m going to keep what he did private https://t.co/nNT6dgZwRJ — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

Schwartz also dished on his favorite steakhouse in KC:

And his favorite Chinese restaurant:

I go to Bo Lings but that’s because they have what I like in Wonton Soup. A couple other places I’ve tried don’t have the same taste I look for. The steamed meat dumplings are also really good. https://t.co/e6eNhkDW5w — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz72) January 1, 2019

Schwartz narrowed his choice for favorite movie down to two titles: