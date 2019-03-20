Bashaud Breeland wins over Chiefs fans by proclaiming his love of KC barbecue

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland signed a one-year contract Monday with the Chiefs and had one immediate goal.
Get some Kansas City barbecue.
Breeland tweeted: “I think I want some BBQ” as a way to say he was coming to Kansas City.
Apparently, that first taste of Kansas City barbecue hit the spot for Breeland, and it seems he visited Q39.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
That’s a lot of happy emoji, right?
What happened next should be no surprise: Kansas Citians responded with their favorite barbecue spots Breeland should try. Here is a sample of what they said:
Chiefs fans were happy that Breeland is a fan of Kansas City barbecue:
Comments