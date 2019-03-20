For Pete's Sake

Bashaud Breeland wins over Chiefs fans by proclaiming his love of KC barbecue

By Pete Grathoff

March 20, 2019 10:10 AM

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland signed a one-year contract Monday with the Chiefs and had one immediate goal.

Get some Kansas City barbecue.

Breeland tweeted: “I think I want some BBQ” as a way to say he was coming to Kansas City.

Apparently, that first taste of Kansas City barbecue hit the spot for Breeland, and it seems he visited Q39.

That’s a lot of happy emoji, right?

What happened next should be no surprise: Kansas Citians responded with their favorite barbecue spots Breeland should try. Here is a sample of what they said:

Chiefs fans were happy that Breeland is a fan of Kansas City barbecue:

