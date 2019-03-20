Bashaud Breeland wins over Chiefs fans by proclaiming his love of KC barbecue

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland signed a one-year contract Monday with the Chiefs and had one immediate goal.

Get some Kansas City barbecue.

Breeland tweeted: “I think I want some BBQ” as a way to say he was coming to Kansas City.

Apparently, that first taste of Kansas City barbecue hit the spot for Breeland, and it seems he visited Q39.

I got that barbecue — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) March 19, 2019

Q39 just might be my everyday spot — Bashaud Breeland (@Bree2Land6) March 19, 2019

That’s a lot of happy emoji, right?

What happened next should be no surprise: Kansas Citians responded with their favorite barbecue spots Breeland should try. Here is a sample of what they said:





Make sure to get that gates burnt end on bun and a big plate of ends from LC’s. All the spots by the stadiums are staples. — Blue Canary (one note, spelled L-I-T-E) (@TheJohnDillon) March 19, 2019

Try @joeskc it's my fave! Brunt ends are killer! — Jenny (@ElphieAna) March 19, 2019

Its not the best! @scoutsbbq is the best bbq in KC!! Dont @ me....it is, im sorry for you people that havent discovered it yet. — Rich (@JhawkRich) March 20, 2019

Q39 is amazing. Make sure to try Jack Stack as well — Mark Engelmeyer (@BroncosSuck87) March 19, 2019

Gotta get over to KCK and try out some Jones BBQ too. Those 2 ladies can put a plate together. They also have an awesome story too. Welcome to KC sir — Mike Sosebee (@sosebeemtrsprts) March 20, 2019

@johnnys_bbq is my absolute favorite ribs are to die for... pic.twitter.com/ahI3gubBeq — ️ImPawsome (@KansasTerry4) March 19, 2019

Should try out Char Bar. It’s right down the street — Austin Castro (@PizzaSanta) March 19, 2019

Make sure you check out Wyandotte for the pork and turkey combo sandwich and world famous fries. Miss you in GB. — John Foley (@irishfoley12) March 19, 2019

Hit up rosedale that’s the goat bbq in kc — Grayson (@GNeidholdt1) March 20, 2019

Got to try Slaps! In Kansas City Kansas, also go to go chicken go and get some gizzards and G sauce, you won't be disappointed! #TrustMe #WelcomeToKC — Tommy (@TommyC524) March 20, 2019

No need to be loyal in this land of plenty. — Samuel T. Nevils (@samuelnevils) March 19, 2019

Chiefs fans were happy that Breeland is a fan of Kansas City barbecue: