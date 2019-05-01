Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu talks about Tyreek Hill, Keenan Allen’s comments in podcast

Chiefs introduces new defensive back Tyrann Mathieu Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach introduced new free agent signing Tyrann Mathieu during a press conference Thursday afternoon. Mathieu is a versatile defensive back the Chiefs signed to a three-year, $42 million contract. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs coach Andy Reid and general manager Brett Veach introduced new free agent signing Tyrann Mathieu during a press conference Thursday afternoon. Mathieu is a versatile defensive back the Chiefs signed to a three-year, $42 million contract.

Although it was only a 13-minute podcast, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu had a lot to say on “The Gold Standard” on SB Nation.

Mathieu talked about quarterback Patrick Mahomes, barbecue in Kansas City, the Tyreek Hill situation, Keenan Allen’s comments about KC’s defense and more.

Despite being in Kansas City for a short time, Mathieu loves the barbecue.

“That’s like one of the first things I’ve done since I’ve been in Kansas City almost 14 days now,” Mathieu said. “I’ve basically hit every barbecue spot. I have my favorite but I won’t share that.”

It’s safe to say that 14 days isn’t enough time to try all the barbecue spots in Kansas City, but Mathieu is off to a good start.

Mathieu also talked about Chargers receiver Keenan Allen, who threw shade at the additions the Chiefs made during the offseason. Mathieu said the defense won’t forget what Allen said.

Oh, and Mathieu poked fun at wide receivers in general.

“I think the last three years, the Chiefs have pretty much won the AFC West,” Mathieu said. “I think a lot of receivers feel that way. I think we should really get these guys a reality show, let them just talk about their feelings and emotions. They’re pretty much all over the place, but he’ll have his chance to go against us and to play against us, and quite honestly, we won’t forget things he’s done.

“It’s kind of easy for receivers to talk a lot of smack. They get 160 targets a year, so it’s easy to catch 90 balls. Yeah, he’s a pretty good player, he does well for his offense, but yeah, you know, I’ll just leave it at that.”

Mathieu was also asked about Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and the audio recording where his fiancee says Hill hit their 3-year-old son.

“I think it’s bad, man,” Mathieu told Gold. “Obviously, it’s very disappointing. Obviously, I came to the Chiefs with hopes that I could watch him play football and watch him run back punts and catch long bombs, you known, and outrun everybody. You know, it’s a very unfortunate situation. I haven’t been his teammate much, just basically two or three weeks, so it’s not really fair for me to comment on his character. I don’t think I really know him. But like I said just with everything that’s out right now and obviously the audio, it’s very disappointing, not only from a teammate standpoint but you know, I’m a father as well. It’s very disappointing.”