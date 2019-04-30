Chargers’ Keenan Allen throws shade at new Chiefs’ defensive players

Andy Reid talks about Chiefs draft picks Mecole Hardman, Juan Thornhill Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about how WR Mecole Hardman of Georgia and Virginia DB Juan Thornhill, the team's first two 2019 NFL Draft picks, will fit in and help the team. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid talks about how WR Mecole Hardman of Georgia and Virginia DB Juan Thornhill, the team's first two 2019 NFL Draft picks, will fit in and help the team.

I’m not sure the Chiefs actually have a bulletin board in their locker room, but that doesn’t matter.

You can bet the players are aware of what Chargers’ receiver Keenan Allen had to say about the Chiefs defense.

On Monday, Allen spoke to reporters and was asked about the moves the Chiefs have made to shore up their passing defense, which ranked 31st in the NFL last season. The Chiefs drafted defensive backs Juan Thornhill and Rashad Fenton, and signed safety Tyrann Mathieu and conerback Bashaud Breeland.





Allen didn’t seem impressed.

“Since you asked, we brought it up today in the locker room,” Allen told the Orange County Register. “We just looked at their DB (defensive back) group, and I’ll just leave it at that. We’ve seen it.”





Allen, who hasn’t caught a pass in a Chargers victory against the Chiefs since 2013, didn’t impress KC fans with the comment. Here is a small sample of what they shared on Twitter (those honey badger videos are gonna be used a lot this fall):

