Tyrann Mathieu gets Chiefs fans fired up with tweet about defense’s goal for 2019
Chiefs introduces new defensive back Tyrann Mathieu
Most Chiefs fans likely would be happy if the team’s defense was merely average in 2019.
A porous defense that was ranked 31st in the NFL failed numerous times to a stop the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter and overtime of the AFC Championship Game, likely costing the Chiefs a shot at making the Super Bowl.
The offense was the best in the NFL, of course, but no one expects the defense to match that level, right?
Well, new Chiefs safety Tryann Mathieu does.
After a fan on Twitter asked what to expect from the defense this fall, Mathieu responded with a message that got Chiefs Kingdom fired up:
Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans said in response:
