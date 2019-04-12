For Pete's Sake

Tyrann Mathieu gets Chiefs fans fired up with tweet about defense’s goal for 2019

Most Chiefs fans likely would be happy if the team’s defense was merely average in 2019.

A porous defense that was ranked 31st in the NFL failed numerous times to a stop the New England Patriots in the fourth quarter and overtime of the AFC Championship Game, likely costing the Chiefs a shot at making the Super Bowl.

The offense was the best in the NFL, of course, but no one expects the defense to match that level, right?

Well, new Chiefs safety Tryann Mathieu does.

After a fan on Twitter asked what to expect from the defense this fall, Mathieu responded with a message that got Chiefs Kingdom fired up:

Here is a sample of what Chiefs fans said in response:

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  

