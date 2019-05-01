Someone on Facebook is selling piece of pizza purportedly eaten by Patrick Mahomes

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to share his draft experience with other players at this year’s NFL Draft Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to share his draft experience with other players on tap to be drafted at this year's NFL Draft which begins on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Mahomes was drafted in the first round in 2017 by the Chiefs. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plans to share his draft experience with other players on tap to be drafted at this year's NFL Draft which begins on Thursday, April 25, 2019. Mahomes was drafted in the first round in 2017 by the Chiefs.

Perhaps the funniest part of this item currently for sale on Facebook Marketplace is the line: “Serious inquiries only.”

Yes, please, no one should contact this seller unless they are intent on buying this item: a partially eaten piece of pizza left behind by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

That kind of moxie hasn’t been seen since people on eBay were selling bags of air from Kobe Bryant’s last game with the Lakers.

The Mahomes, um, memorabilia was listed on Facebook Marketplace (under antiques and collectibles) among items such as trading cards and jerseys. The cost: $50.

Here is the description: “This half eaten piece of pizza was left behind by Patrick Mahomes at a Shawnee Mission Pizza Shoppe. Comes with a COA and a saliva test strip. I’ll toss in his used hand wipe and tooth pick for free. Serious inquiries only, please.”

This has to be a joke, right?

I’m not sure if someone from Facebook is monitoring Marketplace, but Twitter user Jason Kosmicki shared this on Tuesday (and the slice was still available on Wednesday morning):





In what may be a blow to the seller on Facebook Marketplace, Mahomes responded to Kosmicki’s tweet:

Never been there... — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) May 1, 2019

Many people tried to determine the source of the pizza/figure out what was happening:

Every self-respecting man knows that’s a slice of Red Baron, pepperoni and sausage. Can’t fool me. — Chris Nelson (@seenelly) May 1, 2019

Patrick Mahomes doesn’t eat Tombstone pizza. — TímothyShrub (@timnaranjo) May 1, 2019

Thats creepy — Kevin Riley (@kriley111) May 1, 2019

That’s clearly a frozen pizza. — Eric (@evmaassen) May 1, 2019

This is my favorite response:

The internet is a strange place — Chris Watson (@See_Wicked) May 1, 2019