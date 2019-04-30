Even NFL MVP quarterbacks have issues with their garbage service

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks training and his goal of getting to the Super Bowl “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK “We need to take that next step, we need to get to the Super Bowl, that’s the goal,” said Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes during a news conference Monday at the Chiefs' practice facility in Kansas City. Mahomes also discussed offseason training.

Ever have trouble with your garbage service?





Whether it’s a matter of garbage bags not being taken, recycling containers not being fully emptied or yard waste simply not picked up, many people have experienced issues.

Even Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the NFL’s MVP, has troubles and he went to Twitter seeking answers.

On Friday, Mahomes asked: “Can anyone let me know why Kansas City trash companies keep leaving my trash bags and not picking them up?”

One person said it could be a matter of having too many bags, which may require a sticker to be purchased and placed on some bags. But Mahomes said he left out just two bags.

The city of Kansas City quickly responded to Mahomes’ complaint and he deleted the tweets, but you can see the whole exchange here: