Bride-to-be was thrilled Patrick Mahomes was in same city as her bachelorette party

The biggest controversy of the NFL Draft might have been that it messed up some bachelorette parties in Nashville, Tenn.

Fox 17 in Nashville reported that some women who planned bachelorette parties were unaware they’d have to contend with the thousands of NFL fans

“We come here to listen to country music,” a bride-to-be named Cara told Fox 17, “not hang out with football boys.”

Cara’s bridesmaid Cyndi was prepared to take out her frustrations on her husband.

“I’ll tell you who’s going to pay for this. My husband,” Cyndi told Fox 17. “No football next season. No Super Bowl. Because my friend only gets married once, draft happens every year.”

Others just rolled with the punches:

ABC caught up with a bachlorette party on Friday night and bride-to-be Molly was thrilled to know Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was in Nashville. He did some work for ABC on Thursday. Molly had no problem with the draft being the same night as her party.

“I am very happy with (the draft) and I heard Patrick Mahomes is here, which is cool,” Molly said.

