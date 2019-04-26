Drew Lock stirs the pot in KC and Denver with ‘bad guys’ comment

Mizzou QB Drew Lock taking it one throw at a time at NFL Scouting Combine Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock talks about the NFL Draft process on Friday, March 2, 2019 at the NFL Scouting Combine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Missouri Tigers quarterback Drew Lock talks about the NFL Draft process on Friday, March 2, 2019 at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Quarterback Drew Lock didn’t waste time making an impact after being drafted Friday night by the Denver Broncos in the second round.

Lock, the former Mizzou star who is from Lee’s Summit, acknowledged he was a Chiefs fan going into enemy territory when he told reporters: “I was a Chiefs guy ... but hopefully I can go back to Kansas City and get a couple wins with the bad guys.”

That comment, unsurprisingly, didn’t go unnoticed by Chiefs or Broncos fans.

