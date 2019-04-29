‘How is he on this team?’ ESPN’s Mike Golic gets emotional talking about Tyreek Hill

Brett Veach addresses Tyreek Hill audio recording Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says Tyreek Hill won’t be involved in team activities for now. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says Tyreek Hill won’t be involved in team activities for now.

ESPN’s Mike Golic had trouble keeping his emotions in check Friday while talking about Chiefs receiver Tyreek HIll on the “Golic and Wingo” show.

A day earlier, KCTV-5 released audio of Hill and his fiancee in which she says Hill hit their 3-year-old son. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach announced late Thursday that Hill has been suspended from team activities for the foreseeable future.

“The two worst things you can do in life is abuse a child and abuse a woman,” Golic said. “This guy, he would never have played for me in the first place. He would have been off my draft board for the garbage he pulled when he was in college. And this makes me sick. You didn’t see him bat an eye when his fiancee said, ‘You know what you do, you make him open his arms and you punch him in the chest.‘ I’d like to punch that (guy) in the chest right now or worse for what’s going on.

“I can’t tell you how upset that makes me. I got a little emotional there. I’m not going to apologize for getting emotional about hearing how somebody punches a kid in the chest. That’s the first time I heard that. How is he on this team? How is he playing football? How is another team going to pick up this guy? At some point, draw the damn line and say enough is enough.”

Here is the clip, and be aware that Golic’s language might be deemed offensive:

“At some point, draw the damn line and say enough is enough.”



