Poll: What should happen to Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill?

Brett Veach addresses Tyreek Hill audio recording Chiefs general manager Brett Veach says Tyreek Hill won't be involved in team activities for now.

What now?

On Wednesday, the Johnson County district attorney declined to charge Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill in connection with a child-abuse case that the police had been investigating.

Some Chiefs fans thought that was the end of the matter.

However, on Thursday, KCTV-5 released audio of Hill and his fiancee in which she says Hill hit their 3 year old son. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach announced late Thursday that Hill has been suspended from team activities for the foreseeable future.

Many Chiefs fans were disgusted and hoped the team would part ways with Hill. What do you think should happen?