‘This is disgusting.’ Local and national reaction to Tyreek Hill recording

Johnson County DA will not charge Tyreek Hill in battery, abuse investigation Weeks after authorities confirmed they were investigating two reports involving a child at the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Johnson County District Attorney said Hill wouldn’t be charged. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Weeks after authorities confirmed they were investigating two reports involving a child at the home of Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill, the Johnson County District Attorney said Hill wouldn’t be charged.

Public opinion regarding Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill took a decided turn after KCTV (Channel 5) in Kansas City aired a recording conversation between Hill and his fiancee Cyrstal Espinal after their 3-year-old son was injured.

In one portion of the conversation, Hill can be heard telling Espinal: “You need to be terrified of me, too, b----.”





There was an immediate reaction on Twitter.

USA Today writer Doug Farrar tweeted:

This is disgusting. Your move, NFL. pic.twitter.com/uv29xg6Rxf — Doug Farrar (@NFL_DougFarrar) April 25, 2019

Pro Football Talk tweeted:

I won't be surprised if the Chiefs cut Tyreek Hill by tomorrow night. I will be surprised if he ever plays in the NFL again. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 25, 2019

NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport tweeted:

The NFL has not weighed in. This likely will affect the outcome. https://t.co/ETMBwSawJb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 25, 2019

Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network tweeted:

Abuse doesn't have to be physical. This is not good. https://t.co/LCTvl6IyXH — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) April 25, 2019

Yahoo Sports tweeted:

Y I K E S ! #ChiefsKingdom https://t.co/Vtt0TUvPhv — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) April 25, 2019

Chicago radio host Julie DiCaro wrote:

As hard as this stuff is to know, maybe it will demonstrate to the stans how ugly domestic violence actually is without them having to see a videotape. https://t.co/NxzUchTOxY — Julie DiCaro (@JulieDiCaro) April 25, 2019

And football fans were sickened by the conversation:

#Chiefs have to get rid of Tyreek Hill now. Kills me to say it, but they do. This is bigger than football and you can’t have that on your team. — Alex Achten (@AFAchten) April 25, 2019

I’m sad. Sad for child. Sad for two disturbing parents. #ChiefsKingdom — Evan Poe  ️️‍♂️ (@the_cooler) April 25, 2019

Tyreek Hill should get the Ray Rice treatment. And the #Chiefs should be ashamed. https://t.co/i4aadakadG — Nick Sabato (@NickSabatoMDR) April 25, 2019

Would not be shocked at all if the #Chiefs cut #TyreekHill before the end of the night. #NFLDraft2019 — Blake Mitchamore (@blakemitchamore) April 25, 2019

Tyreek Hill is finished in the NFL #Chiefs — Allen Conway (@Al_Conway) April 25, 2019

I still cheer for Hill; to go to prison. #ChiefsKingdom — Charlie Jones (@Mongolchuck) April 25, 2019

Also for any and all #Chiefs fans defending this monster you need to re-evaluate your priorities in life - absolutely shameful — JDiesel (@JDiesel04) April 25, 2019

I don’t want to see him playing for the #Chiefs again, this is worse than Hunt — DMICMedia (@DmicMedia) April 25, 2019

This is a terrible situation for the child. I will again ask #ChiefsKingdom #Chiefs to think about donating to @rosebrookskc or @hopehouse. There are far more families who aren't heard about on the news, who struggle to leave and their only refuge are these facilities. — Shellie (@shelliebe7) April 25, 2019