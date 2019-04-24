Speed, strength, technique. Four plays showcase what Frank Clark can bring to Chiefs

Chiefs offseason free agent signings and roster moves The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far.

For the second straight year, the Chiefs won’t have a first-round draft pick in the NFL Draft.

For the second straight year, Chiefs fans won’t mind. Well, most of them.

Last year, the Chiefs’ first-round pick had been sent to the Buffalo Bills in the trade that allowed KC to acquire quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

On Thursday, the Seattle Seahawks will have the 29th overall pick after the Chiefs traded its draft choice for defensive end Frank Clark.

Fans may not be familiar with Clark, who last season had 13 sacks last season, along with three forced fumbles and an interception. Here are four plays that showcase what Clark will be bringing to Arrowhead Stadium.

1. If you only watch one clip of Clark, let it be this sack of Patriots quarterback Tom Brady* from a game in 2016. Clark’s strength is on full display as he needs just one hand to take down Brady.

*A reminder: Brady wasn’t sacked in the AFC Championship Game

still my fav frank clark sack pic.twitter.com/aIMyLLhs81 — jason, currently evaluating his seahawks priors (@JasonCheathawks) October 15, 2018

2. Clark timed the snap perfectly and showed off his speed while sacking Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky on a “Sunday Night Football” game last year:

3. In this game against the Raiders, Clark shows great technique to get past Oakland left tackle Kolton Miller and force a fumble by quarterback Derek Carr. Clark knocks down Miller’s arm, then uses an underneath move to get to Carr:

Frank Clark explodes off the ball, beats #Raiders’ Kolton Miller off the edge for the strip-sack.



Yikes. pic.twitter.com/bKsJ4qBzkl — Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) October 14, 2018

4. Clark shut down this Cardinals’ running play with great quickness:

Another tackle for loss for Frank Clark!



He's been a consistent force at pass rushing and run defending for the #Seahawks. #SEAvsAZpic.twitter.com/t3gsmFQUdB — Samuel Gold (@SamuelRGold) September 30, 2018

Bonus: Want to see all nine of Clark’s sacks from the 2017 season? Here they are:

Here's every sack recorded by @TheRealFrankC_ from the 2017 season. Folks,,, no one should take their eyes off him in 2018. pic.twitter.com/108ct0y426 — C.J. (@c_tumbarello) July 28, 2018