‘I eat blood.’ Watch new Chiefs player Frank Clark mic’d-up in a game with Seattle

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to be active in free agency this offseason, and here are all of the moved they have made so far.

The Chiefs got a pass rusher they needed on Tuesday.

Seattle agreed to send defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs for a package of draft picks. Clark, 25, has 35 sacks in 62 career games, including 13 last season.

In Seattle’s final regular-season game of the 2018 season, Clark had a sack, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss against the Arizona Cardinals.

And, Clark was mic’d-up for the game.

Chiefs fans, here is the personality that is coming to Kansas City: