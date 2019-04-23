For Pete's Sake
‘I eat blood.’ Watch new Chiefs player Frank Clark mic’d-up in a game with Seattle
The Chiefs got a pass rusher they needed on Tuesday.
Seattle agreed to send defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs for a package of draft picks. Clark, 25, has 35 sacks in 62 career games, including 13 last season.
In Seattle’s final regular-season game of the 2018 season, Clark had a sack, three quarterback hits and a tackle for loss against the Arizona Cardinals.
And, Clark was mic’d-up for the game.
Chiefs fans, here is the personality that is coming to Kansas City:
