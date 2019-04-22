Here is who 10 national experts believe Chiefs will pick in first round of NFL Draft

Chiefs GM Brett Veach on the NFL Draft and the importance of free agency Heading into next week's NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach talked Thursday, April 18, 2019 about his strategy when it comes to draft picks, and how free agency plays an important role in the process Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heading into next week's NFL Draft, Kansas City Chiefs GM Brett Veach talked Thursday, April 18, 2019 about his strategy when it comes to draft picks, and how free agency plays an important role in the process

Mock is the word of the day. Well, for at least the next three days.

The NFL Draft is Thursday, and a number of people have made mock drafts ahead of the three-day event. Some of those mock drafts are likely to have changes over the coming days, but for now, here are who 10 national NFL experts believe the Chiefs will select (or not select) with the 29th pick.

These are just first-round mocks and what those experts are saying about the choices:

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated believes the Chiefs will draft North Carolina center Garrett Bradbury. “This lines up perfectly with a player who I could see going as high as the teens still being available for the Chiefs to replace Mitch Morse,” Breer wrote.

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz of USA Today predicted the Chiefs would take Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell. He wrote: “Although Kansas City also badly needs a cornerback, Ferrell could help refurbish a pass rush that’s at a net negative after replacing Dee Ford and Justin Houston with Alex Okafor and Emmanuel Ogbah.”

A group of NFL Network analysts held a draft, and Cynthia Frelund chose Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, who suffered an ACL injury earlier this year. At least one person loved that pick:

Favorite picks from the 'Mock Draft Live Special'?@BuckyBrooks and @CFD22 give theirs pic.twitter.com/g1kS8PTuz3 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) April 22, 2019

In his Football Morning in America column for NBC Sports, Peter King wrote that he believes the Chiefs will trade their first-round pick (and their 63rd pick) to the Seattle Seahawks for defensive end Frank Clark. “I will not be surprised at all if the Chiefs don’t do it. But I’m taking the gamble, because the Kansas City need for edge-rush is so pronounced. ... Clark was cited in police reports in 2014 for a domestic abuse case against his then-girlfriend. It could be the Chiefs (or Colts or Jets) have done a lot of due diligence and believe such accusations are in Clark’s past. But it was tough for me to predict that and it came down to a gut feeling,” King wrote.





Dan Kadar of SB Nation thinks the Chiefs will select Georgia cornerback Deandre Baker. He wrote in part: “He’s a physical cornerback who won’t hesitate to come up and play the run.”

Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports had the Chiefs picking Washington cornerback Byron Murphy, while Chris Trapasso (also of CBS) predicted the Chiefs would select Delaware safety Nasir Adderley.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com, did a seven-round mock draft. He also had the Chiefs taking North Carolina State’s Bradbury in the first round. He wrote: “Replacing Mitch Morse won’t be easy, but Bradbury is an experienced and agile lineman worthy of the challenge.”

Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report also had the Chiefs taking Georgia’s Baker.

ESPN’s Todd McShay had the Chiefs taking LSU cornerback Greedy Williams. A subscription is required to read what they wrote.