NFL fans awoke Tuesday to the news that there is a new highest paid player in the league.

Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with the Seahawks in the early hours of Tuesday, according to multiple outlets.

Wilson’s average salary will be $35 million per season, which passes Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ $33.5 million for the highest yearly pay.

A number of people speculated what this could mean for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Most agree that Mahomes will be getting a huge contract at some point.

Here is what people were saying on Twitter, starting with former Chiefs offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz:

Congrats Pat Mahomes on the 40M per year deal you’re getting at the end of this season! — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 16, 2019

Football writer Scott Kacsmar agreed with that number:

Heath Cummings, a fantasy football writer for CBS Sports, tweeted this poll:

So let’s set the Mahomes’ contract O/U at 5 years/$200 million. Which side you taking? — Heath Cummings (@heathcummingssr) April 16, 2019

Soren Petro of WHB (810 AM) is expecting a $40 million deal, too:

Russell Wilson’s 4-$140M setting the market for Patrick Mahomes in 2 years when he’ll have one year left on his rookie deal (unless the Chiefs want to do something sooner). If he plays close to the level he did last year you’ll be looking at around $40M/year. — Soren Petro (@SorenPetro) April 16, 2019

Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday that Wilson had hoped to get a contract that didn’t have a set amount of money he would be paid. From King: “the contract would likely include devices to adjust future years of the deal based on how high the cap goes up year to year, or based on new revenue streams (gambling revenue, for example, or a TV contract that explodes).”

That apparently didn’t get done, but SB Nation’s David Fucillo believes Mahomes could get such a contract.

Russell Wilson now the highest paid player in the NFL, but it appears he does not have the industry-altering contract he sought. If he stays healthy and builds on last season, Patrick Mahomes could end up being the guy who gets a deal tied to the cap. — David Fucillo (@davidfucillo) April 16, 2019