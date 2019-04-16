For Pete's Sake
After Russell Wilson’s huge deal, speculation turns to Patrick Mahomes’ next contract
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes about managing his brand
NFL fans awoke Tuesday to the news that there is a new highest paid player in the league.
Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson agreed to a four-year, $140 million extension with the Seahawks in the early hours of Tuesday, according to multiple outlets.
Wilson’s average salary will be $35 million per season, which passes Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ $33.5 million for the highest yearly pay.
A number of people speculated what this could mean for the NFL’s Most Valuable Player, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Most agree that Mahomes will be getting a huge contract at some point.
Here is what people were saying on Twitter, starting with former Chiefs offensive lineman Geoff Schwartz:
Football writer Scott Kacsmar agreed with that number:
Heath Cummings, a fantasy football writer for CBS Sports, tweeted this poll:
Soren Petro of WHB (810 AM) is expecting a $40 million deal, too:
Peter King of NBC Sports reported Monday that Wilson had hoped to get a contract that didn’t have a set amount of money he would be paid. From King: “the contract would likely include devices to adjust future years of the deal based on how high the cap goes up year to year, or based on new revenue streams (gambling revenue, for example, or a TV contract that explodes).”
That apparently didn’t get done, but SB Nation’s David Fucillo believes Mahomes could get such a contract.
