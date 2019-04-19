Hype is building for Chiefs’ game at New England, even though it’s 233 days away

The Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Schedule The Kansas City Chiefs will play in primetime five times in 2018. Once on Thursday Night Football, three times on Sunday Night Football and once more on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs will play in primetime five times in 2018. Once on Thursday Night Football, three times on Sunday Night Football and once more on Monday Night Football in Mexico City.

A lot can happen in the next 33 weeks, so perhaps it’s a little early to be talking about the Chiefs’ Week 14 game at New England. Then again, the NFL tweeted this:

OK, yeah, it’s fair to say there is a lot of hype surrounding the AFC Championship Game rematch between Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs and Tom Brady and the Patriots, which is scheduled for Dec. 8. Even though kickoff is 233 days from Friday, many people had this game circled on the calendar as soon as the NFL schedule was released Wednesday night.





Dan Hanzus of NFL.com put the Chiefs-Patriots on his list of 10 juicy revenge games. Here is a snippet of what Hanzus wrote: “True revenge occurs if and when the Chiefs can get past the Patriots and the rest of the AFC to make their first Super Bowl appearance in 50 years. A December road win in Foxborough could go a long way toward helping them achieve that goal.”

Mark Maske of the Washington Post picked Chiefs-Patriots as one of the 15 can’t-miss games for the 2019 season. This is an excerpt of what Maske wrote: “The rematch of a riveting AFC championship game won in overtime by the Patriots comes in Foxborough, Mass. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is the NFL’s reigning MVP.”

Danny Heifetz of The Ringer picked the NFL games that (probably) will be the best this season and included Chiefs-Patriots. Heifetz wrote in part: “Nielsen estimated nearly 54 million people watched that game in January, which itself was a rematch of their epic Week 6 tilt that the Patriots won 43-40 and during which the two teams combined for 946 yards. Mahomes has been denied the passing of the torch from Brady twice, but perhaps the third time will be the charm, especially considering home-field advantage in the AFC could be on the line.”

Andy Nesbit of USA Today wrote there are only seven games NFL fans need to watch. At No. 1 is Chiefs-Patriots. Here is part of what Nesbit wrote: “Mahomes vs. Brady again? Yes please. These two teams played in a legendary AFC Championship Game last season and had a great regular season game, too.”



