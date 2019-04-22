Padres’ Eric Hosmer needed stitches after sauna accident

Take a look back at the championship legacy of Hos, Moose, LoCain and Esky Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar are all free agents this winter, after helping push the KC Royals from the bottom of baseball to the top. Here are some of the moments that made them the core of the 2015 World Series c Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Eric Hosmer, Mike Moustakas, Lorenzo Cain and Alcides Escobar are all free agents this winter, after helping push the KC Royals from the bottom of baseball to the top. Here are some of the moments that made them the core of the 2015 World Series c

There was a scary incident for former Royals first baseman Eric Hosmer on Saturday night.

Hosmer, who signed an eight-year, $144 million contract with the San Diego Padres in February 2018, “passed out and hit his forehead upon exiting the team’s sauna Saturday night, likely due to both heat and dehydration,” the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

“I just fell,” Hosmer told the Padres’ website. “It wasn’t fun, that’s for sure. But I’m OK.”

The Padres website noted that Hosmer needed nine stitches above his right eye.

Hosmer, 29, is batting .214 this season with two home runs, four doubles and 20 strikeouts in 22 games.

The Royals selected Hosmer with the third overall pick in the 2008 draft. He won four Gold Glove awards, a Silver Slugger award and helped Kansas City win a World Series title during his seven years with the Royals.