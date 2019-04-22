For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Oakland A’s turned what ‘may be the greatest double play you’ve ever seen’

This went in the scorebook as an 8-2-4 double play. It went in the memory bank as one of the strangest twin killings in recent memory.

The Oakland A’s turned the double play Sunday afternoon in their game against the Toronto Blue Jays, and the 8-2-4 double play wasn’t a first. But the manner in which it happened might have been.

Toronto’s Justin Smoak was at first base when teammate Teoscar Hernandez crushed a pitch to center field. Oakland outfielder Ramon Laureano robbed Hernandez of a home run and fired the ball back to first in hopes of turning the more traditional 8-3 double play.

Instead, Laureano’s throw sailed over the head of Oakland first baseman Kendrys Morales. Smoak took off for second, but A’s catcher Nick Hundley got the ball and threw to second to catch Smoak.

So, that’s an 8-2-4 double play.

The A’s announcer said: “That may be the greatest double play you’ve ever seen.”

Take a look:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  