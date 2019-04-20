Royals’ Terrance Gore was part of an unusual first in Major League Baseball history

For Pete's Sake

There was no need to adjust the television set Friday night when Royals outfielder Terrance Gore stepped to the plate and faced New York reliever Adam Ottavino at Yankee Stadium.

But it was a strange sight: Both players were wearing uniform number zero. That is No. 0 vs. No. 0.

That was a first in the history of Major League Baseball.

Ottavino wasn’t impressed. He told James Wagner of the New York Times: “I really don’t know what to say about it honestly. Just two guys with a stupid number.”

Gore, who is batting .417 this season with a 1.129 on-base-plus-slugging percentage struck out looking.

Here is the moment, which came during the Yankees’ 6-2 win over the Royals:

“One time I pitched and (the Dodgers’) Brian Wilson pitched at the same time with double-zero,” Ottavino told MLB.com. “That’s the only other weird, quirky one that happened like that.”

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
