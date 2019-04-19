For Pete's Sake
Oakland Raiders ridiculed on Twitter about a reported plan for their scouts
Jon Gruden introduced as Raiders head coach ‘I never wanted to leave’
It’s less than a week until the NFL Draft begins, so that’s why this report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network struck many as strange:
Raiders coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock don’t know who to trust? Just days ahead of the NFL Draft?
Man, that’s going to be a small contingent of people in the Raiders War Room for the draft.
Rapoport’s report made the Raiders the target of jokes on Twitter, including among Chiefs fans.
Here is a sample of what people were saying about Oakland:
