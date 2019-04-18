These five teams used NFL schedule-release videos to throw shade at opponents

The Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Schedule The Kansas City Chiefs will play in primetime five times in 2018. Once on Thursday Night Football, three times on Sunday Night Football and once more on Monday Night Football in Mexico City. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Kansas City Chiefs will play in primetime five times in 2018. Once on Thursday Night Football, three times on Sunday Night Football and once more on Monday Night Football in Mexico City.

With the arrival of the 2019 NFL schedule came videos from the teams that announced their games.

Love or hate them, the social-media people at the teams showed great creativity.

Three teams made videos based on “Game of Thrones,” others used old video games, there was an infomercial, one used “The Office” clips, and one based on Haiku.

Some of the teams threw shade at their opponents, and it made for fun viewing. Here are the five best team videos when it came to poking fun at foes.

The Jaguars’ video is No. 1 by a country mile. While Jacksonville made a mild joke about the Chiefs, the Jaguars roasted the other AFC West teams, threw shade at the Colts for the AFC Finalist banner, got in a jab about the Jets’ butt fumble, made a subtle 28-3 joke about the Falcons and much more.

Kicker Josh Lambo stars as a cheesy infomercial host, and the video starts slow but the jokes come fast and furious at one point. If you watch only one non-Chiefs video, make it this one:

Get your teal out because today your lives are about to change.



It’s the 2019 Jaguars Schedule, presented by @McGowansHVAC!

Full schedule: https://t.co/XpUXP46BKF pic.twitter.com/LW4Drq5tMX — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 18, 2019

Kudos to the Chargers for using stock footage that somehow manages to make fun of their 2018 opponents, including multiple references to the Chiefs as the chefs.

Should we REALLY make our schedule release video with stock footage?



yes yes yesyes

yesyes yes yes yes

yes yes yes yes yes

yes yesyes yes yes

yes yesye yes yes

yes yes yesyes pic.twitter.com/wAB8CdAfnB — Los Angeles Chargers (@Chargers) April 18, 2019

The Falcons had the best “Game of Thrones” video and also had a great burn of the Saints and their bitter NFC Championship Game loss:

i caught this lmaooo pic.twitter.com/iX3aNuevjO — Reggie (@i_am_reggie) April 18, 2019

The Bills video is based on a dating app and playfully made fun of their opponents. One included a picture of Patriots coach Bill Belichick with the description: “Happiest person on Earth. Loves good conversation. Spend most of my time giggling.” Buffalo even took a jab at teams that aren’t on their schedule, including the Chiefs.

The Lions video is based on clips of “The Office,” and the jokes are mostly G rated, but it’s still fun.

"My mind is going a mile an hour." - Michael Scott @theofficenbc



ScheduleReveal2019.gif pic.twitter.com/pe70ebQfhe — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2019