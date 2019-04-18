For Pete's Sake

Chiefs schedule-release video highlights big moments in franchise’s history

The Kansas City Chiefs 2019 Schedule

The 2019 season will mark the Chiefs’ 60th, and the team had a cool way of commemorating its history while looking to the future.

The Chiefs shared a video for the release of its 2019 schedule that included clips of historical highlights against opponents they will face this season.

Those include Andy Reid’s first win as Chiefs coach, the 1970 AFL Championship Game win over the Oakland Raiders and quarterback Joe Montana’s comeback against the Broncos on “Monday Night Football.”

KC Wolf also makes an appearance at an appropriate time.

It’s a fun video and you can see it here:

