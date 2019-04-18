For Pete's Sake
KC, Chicago broadcasters saw the Royals-White Sox quarrel much differently
Royals pitcher Brad Keller talks about outing, altercation with White Sox
White Sox fans absolutely loved Tim Anderson’s bat flip during Wednesday’s game and were not happy when he was hit by a pitch thrown by Royals starter Brad Keller.
The opposite was true of Royals fans.
It wasn’t just the fans. The broadcasters for both teams also took opposing views of the fracas that ensued after Keller hit Anderson.
On one side: Royals announcers Ryan Lefebvre and Rex Hudler. On the other side: White Sox announcers Jason Benetti and Steve Stone.
Twitter user Jomboy made this great mash-up of the broadcasters:
