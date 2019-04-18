KC, Chicago broadcasters saw the Royals-White Sox quarrel much differently

Royals pitcher Brad Keller talks about outing, altercation with White Sox Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller talks about his start against the Chicago White Sox and the benches-clearing altercation that started when he hit Tim Anderson with a pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 17, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brad Keller talks about his start against the Chicago White Sox and the benches-clearing altercation that started when he hit Tim Anderson with a pitch at Guaranteed Rate Field on April 17, 2019.

White Sox fans absolutely loved Tim Anderson’s bat flip during Wednesday’s game and were not happy when he was hit by a pitch thrown by Royals starter Brad Keller.

The opposite was true of Royals fans.

It wasn’t just the fans. The broadcasters for both teams also took opposing views of the fracas that ensued after Keller hit Anderson.

On one side: Royals announcers Ryan Lefebvre and Rex Hudler. On the other side: White Sox announcers Jason Benetti and Steve Stone.

