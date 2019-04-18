For Pete's Sake
Blue Jays outfielder criticizes Tim Anderson for his bat flip against Royals
Royals pitcher Brad Keller talks about outing, altercation with White Sox
There’s a good chance shortstop Tim Anderson will hear boos when the Chicago White Sox make their next trip to Kauffman Stadium.
Anderson flipped his bat after hitting a two-run homer off Royals starter Brad Keller in the fourth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game in front of 14,358 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field. In his next time up, Anderson was hit by a pitch from Keller, and both benches emptied.
Royals manager Ned Yost and White Sox manager Rick Renteria had words on the field during the brouhaha.
A number of Royals fans were not happy with Anderson, and at least one major-league player spoke out on Twitter.
Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk tweeted: “Guys are getting a little excessive on pimping HRs, on meaningless HRs too. Act like you have done it before, one time.”
That set off an exchange between the Grichuk and Anderson:
Aubrey Huff, who played 13 seasons with the Rays, Giants, Orioles, Tigers and Astros, clearly agreed with Grichuk. His tweet isn’t included here, because it contains a curse word, but here is a redacted* version: “It’s so annoying seeing guys hitting .210 with 2 career homers pimping (stuff). Get some dirt in your spikes before pulling that ... or reap the 100 to the head.”
*That’s the word of the day, right?
For the record, Anderson has 50 career home runs.
Comments