Blue Jays outfielder criticizes Tim Anderson for his bat flip against Royals

There’s a good chance shortstop Tim Anderson will hear boos when the Chicago White Sox make their next trip to Kauffman Stadium.

Anderson flipped his bat after hitting a two-run homer off Royals starter Brad Keller in the fourth inning of Wednesday afternoon’s game in front of 14,358 fans at Guaranteed Rate Field. In his next time up, Anderson was hit by a pitch from Keller, and both benches emptied.

Royals manager Ned Yost and White Sox manager Rick Renteria had words on the field during the brouhaha.

A number of Royals fans were not happy with Anderson, and at least one major-league player spoke out on Twitter.

Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk tweeted: “Guys are getting a little excessive on pimping HRs, on meaningless HRs too. Act like you have done it before, one time.”

That set off an exchange between the Grichuk and Anderson:

Guy, are you really responding to my tweet... SMH. It wasn’t intended for anyone specific but clearly you responding shows you’re guilty of something — Randal Grichuk (@RGrich15) April 18, 2019

Aubrey Huff, who played 13 seasons with the Rays, Giants, Orioles, Tigers and Astros, clearly agreed with Grichuk. His tweet isn’t included here, because it contains a curse word, but here is a redacted* version: “It’s so annoying seeing guys hitting .210 with 2 career homers pimping (stuff). Get some dirt in your spikes before pulling that ... or reap the 100 to the head.”

For the record, Anderson has 50 career home runs.