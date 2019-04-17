Watch: Royals, White Sox managers face off after Keller hits Anderson with pitch

Chicago White Sox’s Tim Anderson, left, talks to Kansas City Royals catcher Martin Maldonado after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of a baseball game in Chicago, Wednesday, April 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

It’s possible this was an accident, but the timing of Royals starter Brad Keller hitting Chicago shortstop Tim Anderson with a pitch was notable.

In his previous at-bat in the fourth inning, Anderson hit a home run and celebrated with a big bat flip.

That may not have made Keller and the Royals happy. When Anderson stepped to the plate in the sixth inning, Keller hit him in the rear end with a pitch.

Benches cleared and White Sox manager Rick Renteria was not pleased, and that seemed to upset Royals manager Ned Yost.

It made for an interesting scene at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Here is Anderson’s bat flip:

Anderson upset Royals catcher Salvador Perez last year after a home run at Kauffman Stadium, so Anderson wasn’t the Royals’ favorite opponent before Wednesday’s game.

After being hit by the pitch, Anderson was clearly not happy:

Benches clear in Royals-White Sox after Brad Keller hits Tim Anderson in the 6th inning. pic.twitter.com/u9IhZ56AvP — MLB (@MLB) April 17, 2019

Both benches emptied and at one point, Yost and Renteria were jawing at each other:

"Get him, Ned!"

Not every day you see the managers going at it.

Watch now on FSKC and FSGO: https://t.co/LLbb3h4WmT pic.twitter.com/DRs9VfPpA6 — FOX Sports Kansas City (@FSKansasCity) April 17, 2019

Here’s a look at the bullpens emptying:

#WhiteSox Tim Anderson is hit and both teams jump out. The Royals didn’t like TA’s bat flip after his homer in the 4th. ⁦@WBEZ⁩ pic.twitter.com/mgFlQNfzD1 — Cheryl (Raye) Stout (@Crayestout) April 17, 2019

Keller, Renteria, Anderson and Royals bench coach Dale Sveum were ejected.