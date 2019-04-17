Chicago Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith sacks Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018, in Detroit. AP Photo

The NFL’s popularity can be seen in the intense interest in the league schedule.

While the NFL will announce the full 2019 league schedule on Wednesday night, fans have been scouring Twitter for leaks, and there have been plenty.

At least two full team schedules have been leaked and other prime-time games apparently have been uncovered by reporters.

Here is a look at what has been leaked.

The New England Patriots’ schedule was the first to be uncovered, and Chiefs fans hoping for a prime-time game at Foxborough will be disappointed. This is from Evan Lezar of the CLNS Media Group:

W1: PIT (SNF)

W2: atMIA

W3: NYJ

W4: atBUF

W5: atWAS

W6: NYG (TNF)

W7: at NYJ (MNF)

W8: CLE

W9: atBAL (SNF)

W10: BYE

W11: atPHI

W12: DAL

W13: atHOU (SNF)

W14: KC

W15: atCIN

W16: BUF

W17: MIA — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) April 17, 2019

The Chiefs-Patriots game looks to be a 3:25 p.m. start:

The Twitter user NFL Update got the Giants full schedule from Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record:

Wk1: @ DAL

Wk2: BUF

Wk3: @ TB

Wk4: WSH

Wk5: MIN

Wk6: @ NE (TNF)

Wk7: ARI

Wk8: @ DET

Wk9: DAL (MNF)

Wk10: @ NYJ

Wk11: Bye

Wk12: @ CHI

Wk13: GB

Wk14: @ PHI (MNF)

Wk15: MIA

Wk16: @ WSH

(via @art_stapleton) — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) April 17, 2019

The Saints will play at the Rams in an NFC Championship Game rematch, per WAFB Sports. The Saints also will play the Texans in the first “Monday Night Football” game, says NOLA.com columnist Jeff Duncan:

Saints play Rams in Wk. 2, Falcons on Thanksgiving as schedule begins to leak out https://t.co/TwA0HGBdPd — WAFB 9Sports (@WAFB9Sports) April 17, 2019

The Saints will open the season at home against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football, per sources. The Saints will play at the LA Rams in a rematch of the NFC title game in W2. More... — Jeff Duncan (@JeffDuncan_) April 17, 2019

The Chicago Bears will open the season with the “Thursday Night Football” game as was previously announced. But Bill Zimmerman, an executive producer of Mad Dog Radio, said the Chiefs would play at Soldier Field on Dec. 22. Julie DiCaro of 670 AM in Chicago had that date, too:

Andy Reid's Kansas City #Chiefs will be playing Matt Nagy's Chicago #Bears week 16 (December 22) on Sunday Night Football. — Bill Zimmerman (@ZimmermanSXM) April 17, 2019

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune said the Bears will play at Detroit on Thanksgiving for a second straight year:

Word is #Bears will play at #Lions on Thanksgiving again this year. Nov. 28 at Ford Field. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) April 17, 2019

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reported the Dolphins will play host to the Ravens to open the season:

Miami Dolphins will open the 2019 season at home against the Baltimore Ravens, per source — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) April 17, 2019

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the Eagles will play Washington in their season opener, the then travel to Atlanta:

#Eagles to host Washington Redskins in season opener. More on their 2019 schedule: https://t.co/oosKLoKr8L — Jeff McLane (@Jeff_McLane) April 17, 2019