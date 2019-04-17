For Pete's Sake
Here’s a look at leaked 2019 NFL schedules ahead of official announcement
The NFL’s popularity can be seen in the intense interest in the league schedule.
While the NFL will announce the full 2019 league schedule on Wednesday night, fans have been scouring Twitter for leaks, and there have been plenty.
At least two full team schedules have been leaked and other prime-time games apparently have been uncovered by reporters.
Here is a look at what has been leaked.
The New England Patriots’ schedule was the first to be uncovered, and Chiefs fans hoping for a prime-time game at Foxborough will be disappointed. This is from Evan Lezar of the CLNS Media Group:
The Chiefs-Patriots game looks to be a 3:25 p.m. start:
The Twitter user NFL Update got the Giants full schedule from Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record:
The Saints will play at the Rams in an NFC Championship Game rematch, per WAFB Sports. The Saints also will play the Texans in the first “Monday Night Football” game, says NOLA.com columnist Jeff Duncan:
The Chicago Bears will open the season with the “Thursday Night Football” game as was previously announced. But Bill Zimmerman, an executive producer of Mad Dog Radio, said the Chiefs would play at Soldier Field on Dec. 22. Julie DiCaro of 670 AM in Chicago had that date, too:
Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune said the Bears will play at Detroit on Thanksgiving for a second straight year:
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post reported the Dolphins will play host to the Ravens to open the season:
Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the Eagles will play Washington in their season opener, the then travel to Atlanta:
