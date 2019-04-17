Poor field conditions in Mexico force NFL to move Chiefs game to Los Angeles After consulting with the NFLPA and inspecting the field at Azteca Stadium, sub-standard conditions have forced the NFL to move Monday night’s Chiefs-Rams game from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to Los Angeles. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK After consulting with the NFLPA and inspecting the field at Azteca Stadium, sub-standard conditions have forced the NFL to move Monday night’s Chiefs-Rams game from Estadio Azteca in Mexico City to Los Angeles.

The Chiefs are scheduled to go to Mexico again.

This time, it may actually happen. Last year’s scheduled game against the Rams in Mexico City was moved to Los Angeles because of poor field conditions, but the NFL is going to send the Chiefs back to Mexico.

The NFL’s international games were announced Wednesday morning and the Chiefs-Chargers game has a date: Nov. 18.

To celebrate the game, NFL Mexico made this hype video:

That tweet translates to: “We expect an impressive divisional duel at @EstadioAzteca next November 18 between the @Chiefs and @Chargers #LaNFLRegresaAMéxico you want tickets?” There is a link to get tickets.