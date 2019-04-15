For Pete's Sake
Chiefs’ Tyrann Mathieu roasts Stephen A. Smith over his Tiger Woods flip-flop
Tiger Woods: I did not know if I would play again
Tiger Woods’ victory Sunday at The Masters set social media on fire.
Athletes, politicians and Hollywood actors all sent congratulations to Woods on Twitter, Nike released a special commercial on YouTube and fans serenaded him.
On Twitter, some people took note at the sports-talk hosts who doubted Woods, including Colin Cowherd, Jemele Hill and Shannon Sharpe.
ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith received a good deal of criticism, too, particularly for his comments after Woods finished second at last year’s PGA Championship.
“Remember my words, quote me accurately: I never said that the man couldn’t play,” Smith said then. “I never said that he wouldn’t put forth a good performance. What I said was: is he going to win (another major)? The answer is no.”
After Woods won The Masters, Smith changed his tune and tweeted: “And if ever there was an athlete who personified perseverance, about overcoming trials and tribulations, it is @TigerWoods today. I never thought he’d win a major again. Now I think he’s gonna surpass him. HE’s the shark in blood-infected waters. Everyone else is the prey!#UhOh”
Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu was, to put it mildly, unimpressed for Smith’s mea culpa/hot take. Mathieu tweeted: “Smh... save it man!!! You was the first one to throw him down & drag him out...”
Someone asked why Matheiu would even acknowledge Smith’s past comments and here is the response:
Here is Smith talking about Woods’ chance at winning a major being over after a second-place finish at the PGA Championship:
