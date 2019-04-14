Here is how Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods winning The Masters

Tiger Woods believes he can win title in 22nd Masters appearance Tiger Woods told media on Tuesday that he can win a fifth Masters Tournament title at Augusta National the week of April 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tiger Woods told media on Tuesday that he can win a fifth Masters Tournament title at Augusta National the week of April 8, 2019.

The comeback is complete. And what a remarkable return it was for Tiger Woods.

After enduring four back surgeries that left Woods wondering if he’d ever play golf again, he won The Masters on Sunday. It is his 15th major title, three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record.

Woods shot a 70 on Sunday and finished at 13-under, one shot better than three others.

Here is what people were saying about Woods’ championship:

A big “well done” from me to @TigerWoods! I am so happy for him and for the game of golf. This is just fantastic!!! @TheMasters — Jack Nicklaus (@jacknicklaus) April 14, 2019

Congratulations, Tiger! To come back and win the Masters after all the highs and lows is a testament to excellence, grit, and determination. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 14, 2019

Where were you when Tiger Woods won his fifth Masters at 43 years old? Today's one of those mental sports landmarks, one of greatest comebacks in sports history. It’s been 11 years since last major, two since fourth back surgery. Epitome of a champion, special moment for golf. — David Haugh (@DavidHaugh) April 14, 2019

TIGER!!!!!!! — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) April 14, 2019

How did he get to this place? Since his last great year on tour... 2013..Tiger has had 4 back surgeries. The last one to fuse his spine together to give him... a chance at a normal life. Golf? Let alone Championship golf? No one had ANY idea that would ever be possible again. — trey wingo (@wingoz) April 14, 2019

He’s a legend. This comeback, physically & mentally, is unreal.



But people who refuse to accept Tiger’s own culpability in all that went wrong in his life & career are far worse than those who choose to push back on the selective memory oft used to tell his redemption story. https://t.co/xROKP8ZuKb — Sarah Spain (@SarahSpain) April 14, 2019

the end of the day you never give up on family ️ this is dope https://t.co/2J7Xdr7dRa — Chase Litton (@boogXIV) April 14, 2019

Congrats Tiger! What a performance.. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) April 14, 2019

— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 14, 2019

Eldrick Tont — Kerwynn Williams (@kerwinning_) April 14, 2019

Tiger Woods, the greatest golfer the world has ever seen, has now completed one of the greatest comebacks the world has ever seen.



11 years, 3 back surgeries, and hundreds of mortifying headlines between Major championships, and he’s back on the top of the mountain. — nick wright (@getnickwright) April 14, 2019

REMINDER: 16 months ago, Tiger Woods was ranked 1,199 in the world, his body was shot, his reputation was wrecked & nobody gave him a chance of winning a major again. Apart from him. pic.twitter.com/zUJxGfjNi6 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 14, 2019

HE'S BACK ON TOP!



TIGER WOODS WINS HIS FIRST MAJOR SINCE 2008! pic.twitter.com/XlIvwgiUJo — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 14, 2019

Tiger is everything we love in sports. We love greatness. Don’t deny it. But we also love redemption stories. Dude had it all. Then lost it. Then failed multiple times on his journey back. Finally figured it out, worked hard, stayed quiet and now he’s back. — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) April 14, 2019