For Pete's Sake
Here is how Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods winning The Masters
Tiger Woods believes he can win title in 22nd Masters appearance
The comeback is complete. And what a remarkable return it was for Tiger Woods.
After enduring four back surgeries that left Woods wondering if he’d ever play golf again, he won The Masters on Sunday. It is his 15th major title, three behind Jack Nicklaus’ record.
Woods shot a 70 on Sunday and finished at 13-under, one shot better than three others.
Here is what people were saying about Woods’ championship:
Comments