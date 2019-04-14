For Pete's Sake

Nike released this touching commercial after Tiger Woods won The Masters

Tiger Woods’ victory Sunday in The Masters may have surprised some people, but Nike apparently believed it was coming.

Not long after Woods won his fifth Green Jacket, Nike released a commercial to commemorate the victory.

The ad is called: “Tiger Woods: Same Dream.” It shows clips of Woods and some of his highs and lows. These is even video of Woods as a little boy.

The tagline: “Never Stop Chasing Your Crazy Dream.”

Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
