For Pete's Sake
Nike released this touching commercial after Tiger Woods won The Masters
Tiger Woods’ victory Sunday in The Masters may have surprised some people, but Nike apparently believed it was coming.
Not long after Woods won his fifth Green Jacket, Nike released a commercial to commemorate the victory.
The ad is called: “Tiger Woods: Same Dream.” It shows clips of Woods and some of his highs and lows. These is even video of Woods as a little boy.
The tagline: “Never Stop Chasing Your Crazy Dream.”
