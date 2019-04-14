Nike released this touching commercial after Tiger Woods won The Masters

Tiger Woods: I did not know if I would play again Tiger Woods says that he did not know if he would ever play golf again following his last back injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tiger Woods says that he did not know if he would ever play golf again following his last back injury.

Tiger Woods’ victory Sunday in The Masters may have surprised some people, but Nike apparently believed it was coming.

Not long after Woods won his fifth Green Jacket, Nike released a commercial to commemorate the victory.

The ad is called: “Tiger Woods: Same Dream.” It shows clips of Woods and some of his highs and lows. These is even video of Woods as a little boy.

The tagline: “Never Stop Chasing Your Crazy Dream.”

