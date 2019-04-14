Bettor will take home more than $1 million thanks to Tiger Woods winning The Masters

Tiger Woods believes he can win title in 22nd Masters appearance Tiger Woods told media on Tuesday that he can win a fifth Masters Tournament title at Augusta National the week of April 8, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tiger Woods told media on Tuesday that he can win a fifth Masters Tournament title at Augusta National the week of April 8, 2019.

Tiger Woods made a lot of fans happy when he won The Masters on Sunday.

A number of golf fans were thrilled that Woods completed his comeback by winning one of golf’s major tournaments. One person was particularly happy because it meant a big payout on a wager.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network reported that a bettor at William Hill’s Sportsbook in Nevada placed an $85,000 wager based on the 14-to-1 odds that Woods would win The Masters.

Woods’ win means the person won $1.19 million on the bet.

“It’s great to see Tiger back. It’s a painful day for William Hill — our biggest golf loss ever — but a great day for golf,” Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill U.S. Director of Trading, told Rovell.

Woods’ win also cost FanDuel more than $1 million:

WHAT HAVE WE DONE??? With Tiger's win, we're paying out more than $1 million in entry fees and winning prize payouts to fantasy golf players who entered the Mega Eagle contest pic.twitter.com/nBrHrep2ak — FanDuel (@FanDuel) April 14, 2019