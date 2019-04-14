For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Bettor will take home more than $1 million thanks to Tiger Woods winning The Masters

Tiger Woods believes he can win title in 22nd Masters appearance

Tiger Woods told media on Tuesday that he can win a fifth Masters Tournament title at Augusta National the week of April 8, 2019. By
Up Next
Tiger Woods told media on Tuesday that he can win a fifth Masters Tournament title at Augusta National the week of April 8, 2019. By

Tiger Woods made a lot of fans happy when he won The Masters on Sunday.

A number of golf fans were thrilled that Woods completed his comeback by winning one of golf’s major tournaments. One person was particularly happy because it meant a big payout on a wager.

Darren Rovell of The Action Network reported that a bettor at William Hill’s Sportsbook in Nevada placed an $85,000 wager based on the 14-to-1 odds that Woods would win The Masters.

Woods’ win means the person won $1.19 million on the bet.

“It’s great to see Tiger back. It’s a painful day for William Hill — our biggest golf loss ever — but a great day for golf,” Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill U.S. Director of Trading, told Rovell.

Woods’ win also cost FanDuel more than $1 million:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  

Read Next

Here is how Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods winning The Masters

For Pete's Sake

Here is how Twitter reacted to Tiger Woods winning The Masters

Tiger Woods’ comeback was completed Sunday as he won The Masters. On Twitter, celebrities, athletes and media members shared their thoughts and sent congratulations to Woods on winning the title.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FOR PETE'S SAKE
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service