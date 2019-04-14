For Pete's Sake
Bettor will take home more than $1 million thanks to Tiger Woods winning The Masters
Tiger Woods made a lot of fans happy when he won The Masters on Sunday.
A number of golf fans were thrilled that Woods completed his comeback by winning one of golf’s major tournaments. One person was particularly happy because it meant a big payout on a wager.
Darren Rovell of The Action Network reported that a bettor at William Hill’s Sportsbook in Nevada placed an $85,000 wager based on the 14-to-1 odds that Woods would win The Masters.
Woods’ win means the person won $1.19 million on the bet.
“It’s great to see Tiger back. It’s a painful day for William Hill — our biggest golf loss ever — but a great day for golf,” Nick Bogdanovich, William Hill U.S. Director of Trading, told Rovell.
Woods’ win also cost FanDuel more than $1 million:
