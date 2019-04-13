Tommy Fleetwood flipped off his golf ball at The Masters after missing a putt

Tommy Fleetwood, of England, hits from the fairway on the fifth hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. AP Photo

In a way, this is a tradition like no other: golfers who get upset when they miss a short putt.

It happens to weekend duffers and professionals at The Masters.

On Saturday at August, Ga., Tommy Fleetwood thought he had a fairly easy birdie on the par-5 13th hole, but he missed the putt. Fleetwood was visibly upset and ... flipped off the golf ball.

Or maybe he flipped the bird at the hole. Either way, the middle finger was shown briefly.

Naturally, it was caught on camera, too. Not sure I need to warn anyone, but here’s a reminder that this is an obscene gesture:

Did Fleetwood give it the brid pic.twitter.com/ILJFV9kKxt — Jason Clarke (@jasonclarke58) April 13, 2019

The television commentators didn’t seems fazed.

Fleetwood shot a 2-under in Saturday’s third round and was at 4-under for the tournament.

Oh, and Fleetwood isn’t the first golfer to give the ball the finger as one fan noted: