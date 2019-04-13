For Pete's Sake

For Pete’s Sake

Tommy Fleetwood flipped off his golf ball at The Masters after missing a putt

Tommy Fleetwood, of England, hits from the fairway on the fifth hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Augusta, Ga.
Tommy Fleetwood, of England, hits from the fairway on the fifth hole during a practice round for the Masters golf tournament Wednesday, April 10, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. Charlie Riedel AP Photo

In a way, this is a tradition like no other: golfers who get upset when they miss a short putt.

It happens to weekend duffers and professionals at The Masters.

On Saturday at August, Ga., Tommy Fleetwood thought he had a fairly easy birdie on the par-5 13th hole, but he missed the putt. Fleetwood was visibly upset and ... flipped off the golf ball.

Or maybe he flipped the bird at the hole. Either way, the middle finger was shown briefly.

Naturally, it was caught on camera, too. Not sure I need to warn anyone, but here’s a reminder that this is an obscene gesture:

The television commentators didn’t seems fazed.

Fleetwood shot a 2-under in Saturday’s third round and was at 4-under for the tournament.

Oh, and Fleetwood isn’t the first golfer to give the ball the finger as one fan noted:

Related stories from Kansas City Star
Pete Grathoff

From covering the World Series to the World Cup, Pete has done a little bit of everything since joining The Star in 1997. He writes about baseball and has a quirky blog that augments The Star’s coverage of area teams.
  Comments  

Read Next

Tiger Woods tripped up by a sliding security guard at The Masters

For Pete's Sake

Tiger Woods tripped up by a sliding security guard at The Masters

At the 14th hole of The Masters on Friday afternoon, Tigers Woods was watching his drive from the tee when a security guard slipped and tripped Woods. However, Woods didn’t fall after being hit in the ankle.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE FOR PETE'S SAKE
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service