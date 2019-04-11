For Pete's Sake

Earl Thomas reveals he had a deal in place with Chiefs, but a better offer came along

Earl Thomas went to bed one night last month convinced he’d be a Kansas City Chiefs player.

Instead, a better offer came along, Thomas said Thursday on the “Rich Eisen Show,” and he signed with the Ravens.

The Chiefs signed Tyrann Mathieu to a three-year contract on March 11. Two days later, Thomas signed a four-year contract with the Ravens worth $55 million.

Thomas, who played his first nine seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, recounted the story after Eisen asked about his free-agent experience.

“I really thought I was going to Kansas City,” Thomas said. “I had committed there on a one-year deal worth like 12 million (dollars). The next morning I woke up, my agents called me and told me I had a better offer with the Ravens, so I definitely took that offer real quick.”

Thomas said he had even talked with Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

“I didn’t have any meetings with the Ravens and I actually had gotten off the phone with Andy Reid the night before I found out the news about the Ravens,” Thomas said. “The Chiefs actually were about to send me a private jet. Me and family were packing up and getting ready to go get on the jet and go to Kansas City ...”

Eisen asked how the Chiefs got the news that Thomas was backing out, and you can listen to that and more of the interview here:

