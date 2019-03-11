Chiefs score elite safety, intend to sign Tyrann Mathieu to 3-year deal

Just when it seemed like the Chiefs might get shut out of the safety market on the first day of the NFL’s negotiating period, an elite player appears to be on his way to Kansas City.

The Chiefs intend to sign safety Tyrann Mathieu, swiping him away from the Texans.





Former Texans’ S Tyrann Mathieu intends to sign a three-year, $42 million deal with the Kansas City Chiefs, per a league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2019

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star

Per multiple reports, the three-year deal, which can’t become official until the new league year opens at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, is worth $42 million.

Mathieu was the Chiefs’ top safety target in the offseason, per a source.

By adding Mathieu, the Chiefs create a formidable safety tandem between the 26-year-old and strong safety Eric Berry. Mathieu, who racked up 70 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions in his lone season with Houston, gives the Chiefs an elite defender in the middle of the field — something the team lacked in the 2018 season.

Mathieu entered the league in 2013, when he was taken by the Cardinals in the third round of the NFL Draft. He spent five seasons in Arizona and was named to the Pro Bowl and first-team All Pro for his breakout 2015 season. He started 14 that season games at free safety and recorded five interceptions and 89 tackles.

The Texans signed Mathieu to a one-year, $7 million deal before the 2018 season and made a strong push to keep him longer. The club offered him a long-term deal worth more than $9.5 million annually, per SI’s Albert Breer.





The Texans offered S Tyrann Mathieu a long-term deal in excess of $9.5 million per year to stay in Houston, per sources.



Team wants to keep him. He'd like to stay. He'll test the market first. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 11, 2019

Instead, Mathieu will earn an average of $14 million per year — the same amount freed up by Justin Houston’s release — in Kansas City as a key piece of new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s defense.





Meanwhile, the Chiefs are down one starting offensive lineman.

Center Mitch Morse, who will officially become a free agent when the league year opens on Wednesday, intends to sign with Buffalo, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported.

With Morse’s departure, the Chiefs will likely turn to Austin Reiter as their starting center. Reiter started four games in the 2018 season when a concussion sidelined Morse for five games. Reiter, claimed off waivers from Cleveland in September, signed a two-year deal in December worth up to $5.5 million, with a $1 million signing bonus.

Morse, a 26-year-old Missouri product, was taken by the Chiefs in the second round of the 2015 NFL Draft. Morse started all 49 games in which he appeared during his four years in Kansas City. He only played seven games in 2017 as he battled an ongoing foot injury, and he finished that season on injured reserve.

Also Monday, according to multiple reports, former Chiefs backup quarterback Nick Foles is set to receive a four-year, $88-million contract from Jacksonville — with $50.125 million guaranteed, per Adam Schefter. Foles had been in Philadelphia, where he helped the Eagles to their Super Bowl LII win.