New Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson is already excited about playing the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson
Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Steven Nelson John Sleezer jsleezer@kcstar.com

No one really ever looks forward to preseason NFL games.

Sure, fans eagerly await the chance to see a player for the first time, whether it’s a draft pick or a free agent signee. But the game itself? Meh.

New Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Steven Nelson might be the exception. Nelson signed with the Steelers in March after playing his first four seasons with the Chiefs.

The NFL announced each team’s preseason opponents earlier this week. You may have noticed the Chiefs’ second preseason game is against the Steelers in Pittsburgh (the exact date has yet to be determined).

Nelson took note, and he tweeted this:

Some fans tweeted at Nelson that the Chiefs receivers would have a big game, and that only made him more excited about the game.

